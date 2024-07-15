Burton Albion move is a dream come true for Chorley's Jack Hazlehurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Hazlehurst’s move to Burton Albion is a dream come true for the attacker.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That’s the view of Chorley boss Andy Preece after the Magpies ace was snapped up by the League One outfit for a record outgoing transfer fee for the club.

It’s only a year since Hazlehurst arrived at Victory Park from NPL West Division outfit City of Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his performances over the course of last season, helping the Magpies finish fourth in the National League North, ultimately caught the attention of teams higher up the football pyramid with Burton winning the race for his signature.

Jack Hazlehurst right (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Preece admits he is disappointed to lose such a player but admitted he could not stand in the way of the player progressing his career.

Speaking to ChorleyFCTV at the club’s pre-season training camp in Alicante, Spain, Preece said: “It’s brilliant for Jack. It’s a great move for him, moving to a League One side after he was playing two levels below the level we play at last year.

"He’s only had one year at NL North so to get a move like that, it’s a dream come true for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am gutted to lose him after just one season and I am sure the fans are equally as gutted.

"The offer that we got for Jack was something that we couldn’t turn down – it was close to three-figures up front. A record transfer fee for the club and one of the biggest fees which has been paid for NL North player.

"What an opportunity for Jack. How could we hold him back?

"He’s earned it, some of the goals he’s scored, his work-rate. He’s been a leader both on and off the pitch.

"His attitude has been first class.

"We put a lot of work into finding Jack and you could just see from the first training session, some of the qualities which he had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve given him the platform, he’s done all the hard work and now he gets his reward.”

While Hazlehurst departs, Preece has made two new signings in the shape of versatile defender Sam Bird from Stockport County and full-back Kwame Boateng who arrives from Liversedge.

On Friday, Chorley are in pre-season action at Victory Park when they face Wigan Athletic. Kick-off is 7-30pm.