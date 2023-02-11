News you can trust since 1886
Burnley vs Preston North End predicted XI with Aro Muric declared fit while Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez remain doubts

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and forward Manuel Benson could be back in contention for Burnley’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
30 minutes ago

The Kosovan stopper missed out with a ‘niggle’ as the Clarets stretched their winning run in the Championship to nine games with a 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Boss Vincent Kompany suggested that the ex-Manchester City man could be back between the sticks on Saturday, while others could be coming back into the fold.

Manuel Benson has been side-lined since picking up an injury late in the win over West Brom and remains a doubt and striker Jay Rodriguez has been ruled out.

Kompany said: “Jay Rodriguez is unlikely but, other than that, the squad will be close to full strength.

"I would class it as niggles, things happened at the wrong time and they were missing for the same game, but we will have them back soon."

Here is how Burnley could line-up.

Burnley's Connor Roberts competes with Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

Burnley's Connor Roberts competes with Preston North End's Daniel Johnson The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Burnley - Tuesday 13th September 2022 - Deepdale - Preston

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

2. GK: Arijanet Muric

Burnley's Arijanet Muric

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

3. RB: Connor Roberts

Burnley's Connor Roberts during the game

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

4. CB: Hjalmar Ekdal

Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

