Hull City are understood to have taken ex-Palermo striker Norbert Balogh in on a trial period, before deciding whether to sign the free agent on a permanent deal. (The 72)

Newcastle United were apparently keen to land Brentford winger Said Benrahma, but could have been put off by the Bees lofty 30m valuation of their star. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Garry Monk has admitted that he'll be feeling the pressure to succeed ahead of his first game in charge, and has urged his players to rise to the challenge. (Club official website)

BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope has revealed that Leeds United's CEO informed him the club have no intentions of selling this season, but that they will be actively pursuing fresh investment. (This is Futbol)

Burnley are apparently preparing to scout Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, and will assess the Poland international throughout the season before making a decision on pursuing a deal. (Football Insider)

The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett is set to be in talks to buy Derby County, with their current owner Mel Morris likely to demand 60m for the sale. (Daily Mail)

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has claimed he's unfazed by reports linking wonderkid striker Joe Gelhardt to the likes of Liverpool, and has revealed he has no intentions of selling him any time soon. (Wigan Today)

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that the quality of the Championship took him by surprise, and has lauded the ferocious atmospheres his side have played in so far this season. (Daily Telegraph)