Burnley predicted team for Lancashire derby against Preston at Deepdale as boss Vincent Kompany infers Scott Twine return
Burnley travel to Deepdale tonight as take on Preston North End in a competitive fixture for the first time in nearly six-and-a-half years.
The Championship’s third most prolific outfit — with 14 goals in eight games — faces the challenge of breaking down the division’s meanest defence, as the Lilywhites’ resilience finally wilted at the eighth attempt.
Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has a close to fully fit squad to chose from, though Republic of Ireland defender and midfielder Ashley Westwood remain side-lined for the Lancashire derby.
The Manchester City legend also teased that summer signing Scott Twine could be involved against Ryan Lowe’s men with the former MK Dons goal-scorer making just one appearance from the bench since his switch.
The 36-year-old said: "When he's involved, that will be a little surprise, but he is close."
It remains to be seen whether Anass Zaroury and deadline day additions Jordan Beyer and Halil Dervisoglu will be included in the squad.
Here’s how we think the Clarets could line-up, operating in a 4-5-1 formation.