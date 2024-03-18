Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley FC owner Alan Pace popped into the Royal Dyche after he was invited by landlady Justine Bedford when she saw him outside the ground last week.

Justine said: “I was doing some filming with BBC Sport and saw Alan and he mentioned he might pop in and I said he would be welcome.

Burnley FC owner Alan Pace with Royal Dyche landlady Justine Bedford during his surprise visit to the pub ahead of Saturday's game

“He texted me on the day to ask if I was around and popped in around midday before it got too busy. Customers were so shocked to see him just there stood around the bar area.”