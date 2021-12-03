Buoyant Lancaster City looking to build on great recent record when they travel to Warrington Town

The Dolly Blues enjoyed a terrific 3-1 away victory over Liversedge in the third round of the FA Trophy.

It is fair to say that City were slightly irked by the notion that they started the match as the underdogs against a side from the division below.

However, despite the fact that Sedge had won every league game at Quaker Lane so far this season, they were no match for City thanks to two goals from Rhys Turner and one from Glenn Steel.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo:Tony North)

After an indifferent campaign so far, City are just starting to build some momentum and have won five out of their past six games.

And Fell senses there is a growing sense of belief amongst his squad, which was evident in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s success.

“It was one of those moments on Tuesday night where you almost have to take a step back and just savour the dressing room environment and the buzz of it,” said Fell, who has seen his men draw Morpeth Town away in the next round.

“You had a group of lads who are clearly backing each other and importantly, enjoying each other’s company. The thing about afterwards was it was a Tuesday night so you weren’t going to have the same raucous bus journey home as it would have been on a Saturday.

“But the players were sort of focused on what’s to come. You kind of felt it was a case of we have ticked this box off and now it’s on to the next.”

Fell believes many of his squad are beginning to hit top form and hopes they can take that into this weekend’s league clash against play-off hopefuls Warrington Town at Cantilever Park.

The Wire have recently had a change of manager with Mark Beesley taking over following Paul Carden’s defection to AFC Telford United.

“What we have at the moment is some players who are really hitting form,” said Fell.

“We need to get something at Warrington. They are a very good side but with us being away from home, if we were to get something then that would be a good result.

“It would be seen as a positive result and would give us a platform to head into our game against Basford United at home the week after.

“Warrington have had a change of manager so they will be the third club this season who we have faced who will be benefiting from a new manager bounce.

“But we will go there with confidence because there is a real vigour about us.”

Meanwhile, Fell has heaped praise on 17-year-old goalkeeper Ryan Hogarth who stepped in at the 11th hour against Liversedge.

Usual No.1 Aidan Dowling suffered a training ground injury at his parent club Blackburn Rovers and was ruled out of the FA Trophy tie.

Unable to bring in a late replacement on loan due to the competition rules, Fell turned to the youngster who produced an assured display to help City progress.

“There will be very few players out there who have made their full debut for a step three club in the FA Trophy,” said Fell.

“It was a great night for him. He came for a cross early in the match and it was one of those heart-in-the-mouth moments but he did it so professionally and with such conviction for a young man.

“He was protected well by Andy Teague, Glenn Steel and Lewis Fensome, but it was a great opportunity for him and he’s definitely going to be one for the future.”

Dowling remains a doubt for this weekend and Fell is looking at his options if the Rovers star does not make it.

Simon Wills is back available after injury.