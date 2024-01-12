​Brig’s battling qualities have earned respect of boss Milligan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​After lurking perilously close to the NPL Premier Division drop zone, Brig have lifted themselves into a midtable position after a run of 10 points from 12 over the Christmas period.

With a trip to Guiseley to come this weekend, Milligan’s men are now closer to the play-off positions than they are to the relegation places.

By their manager’s own admission, Brig have not actually played their best in recent weeks but he has been proud of the way they have managed to stay in games and eventually come away with the points.

In their past two games – a 2-2 draw at Workington and a 2-1 win at home to Lancaster City – Brig have found themselves behind but have hung tough to earn results.

Milligan said: "The lads have done really well over Christmas but you know what, we’ve not really played how we can do.

"Our game has not flowed like it normally does but we’ve just ground results out.

"The Lancaster one on Boxing Day – if you speak to the fans after the game, they were like, ‘What a great performance’ but I was thinking it wasn’t really. It was a good win but not a good performance.

"Workington, we were 2-0 down but the lads kept going and got a point.

"I think if you consider the size of our squads over the Christmas period, the lads have done really well.”

Guiseley are the only team to beat Brig at home this season and Milligan said: “They are always a strong team but their ground is a nice place to go.