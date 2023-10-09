News you can trust since 1886
Brig will travel to Stourbridge in the FA Trophy first round proper after fine win over Bootle at the weekend

​A goal either side of half-time handed Bamber Bridge victory at Bootle and a route through to the first round proper of the FA Trophy where they will face ?? (drawn lunch today)
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
​Mark Cullen gave Brig a firm foothold in the game with a goal after just two minutes and Harry Benns then extended the lead in the 57th minute.

Jamie Milligan’s men could not have had a better as Benn evaded two challenges down the right, crossed to the back post where Louis Holt was on hand to head back across goal for Cullen to nod home.

Brig almost made it 2-0 soon after but Joseph Strewn’s effort just cleared the crossbar, while Benns and Cullen combined well to set up Zak Kempster-Down but his effort flashes wide of the post. In the 16th minute, Bootle had a great chance to equalise but Sam Burns fired over when one-on-one with James Pradic.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Two minutes later, Jack Baxter curled a superb effort against the crossbar for the visitors.

After such a frenetic start, the game settled down a little, although home goalkeeper James Maloney had to be alert to thwart Benns’ curling effort in the 31st minute.

Shortly after Pradic was called into action to make a double save to keep Brig’s lead intact going in at half-time .

Despite a strong start by the hosts in the second period, it was Brig who got the all-important second goal of the match.

Substitute Lewis Thompson did well on the left and played in Benns on the edge of the area and his hard, low shot found the bottom corner.

Baxter almost made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go but his swerving effort was brilliantly saved by Maloney.

Pradic was called into action late in the day with a couple of fine saves to ensure Brig kept a clean sheet and safe passage through to the next round.

The first-round proper tie against Stourbridge will take place on Saturday, October 28.

Team: James Pradic, Zak Kempster-Down, Jack Baxter, Danny Forbes, Macauley Wilson, Christopher Churchman, Sam Billington, Joseph Strawn, Louis Holt, Mark Cullen, Harry Benns.

Subs: Sky Sinclair, Lewis Thompson, Jeff Adubofour.

