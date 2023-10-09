Brig will travel to Stourbridge in the FA Trophy first round proper after fine win over Bootle at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Mark Cullen gave Brig a firm foothold in the game with a goal after just two minutes and Harry Benns then extended the lead in the 57th minute.

Jamie Milligan’s men could not have had a better as Benn evaded two challenges down the right, crossed to the back post where Louis Holt was on hand to head back across goal for Cullen to nod home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brig almost made it 2-0 soon after but Joseph Strewn’s effort just cleared the crossbar, while Benns and Cullen combined well to set up Zak Kempster-Down but his effort flashes wide of the post. In the 16th minute, Bootle had a great chance to equalise but Sam Burns fired over when one-on-one with James Pradic.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Two minutes later, Jack Baxter curled a superb effort against the crossbar for the visitors.

After such a frenetic start, the game settled down a little, although home goalkeeper James Maloney had to be alert to thwart Benns’ curling effort in the 31st minute.

Shortly after Pradic was called into action to make a double save to keep Brig’s lead intact going in at half-time .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a strong start by the hosts in the second period, it was Brig who got the all-important second goal of the match.

Substitute Lewis Thompson did well on the left and played in Benns on the edge of the area and his hard, low shot found the bottom corner.

Baxter almost made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go but his swerving effort was brilliantly saved by Maloney.

Pradic was called into action late in the day with a couple of fine saves to ensure Brig kept a clean sheet and safe passage through to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first-round proper tie against Stourbridge will take place on Saturday, October 28.

Team: James Pradic, Zak Kempster-Down, Jack Baxter, Danny Forbes, Macauley Wilson, Christopher Churchman, Sam Billington, Joseph Strawn, Louis Holt, Mark Cullen, Harry Benns.