Brig to host derby rivals Chorley in LFA Challenge Trophy this evening

The Magpies have won the competition a record 18 times, with their last victory coming in the 2018 season.

The second-round tie has the potential to be a thrilling affair as it pits together two clubs who are both going well in their respective leagues.

Although they lost 1-0 away at Hereford on Saturday, Chorley sit in third spot in the NL North table having previously enjoyed a 10-match unbeaten run.

Chorley's Scott Leather, left, and Brig's Mark Yeates clash the last time the two clubs met in a pre-season friendly at Irongate

Brig find themselves in a similar position in the division below – the NPL Premier Division – after winning 11 of their opening 18 league fixtures, including a 2-1 win away at Stafford Rangers at the weekend.

“It’s a competition that we have done really well in over recent years,” said boss Jamie Vermiglio, whose side host Leamington at the weekend. “It’s a game that we want to win and Bamber Bridge is a local derby.

“They have some lovely people at the club and they will be right up for it. They have started the season brilliantly and they have got a good team.

“We know what they are about, lots of energy and endeavour.”

Brig boss Jamie Milligan admitted his team will have their work cut out to combat the Magpies but believes his men can cause problems.

“It’s a tough draw for us,” said Milligan. “They are a top team and have a top management team.

“We played them in pre-season and I know you can’t look too much into that, but we competed and it will be good for our boys to test themselves against a top side like that.”