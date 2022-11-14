Brig produce superb away display to beat Collieries

If Brig had a bogey ground, this was it, and with three players suspended down the spine of the team in Macauley Wilson, Nathan Pondy and Paul Dawson, this made for an even sweeter three points.

Fin Sinclair-Smith had the first big chance Brig striker hit a fierce shot from the edge of the box, the ball unfortunately striking team mate Rhys Turner and was hooked clear. However, on 17 minutes the Lancashire visitors took the lead.

Brilliant work from Rhys Turner as he controlled and held the ball before laying it off to Sinclair-Smith on the left edge of the penalty area. A superb curling effort from the Brig striker sailed over the keeper and into the far corner of the net.

Fin Sinclair-Smith was on target against Atherton Collieries (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Atherton Colls almost responded immediately with a chance just on the edge of the box after the ball had been passed square, fortunately for Brig the effort went wide of the post.

The second half began in similar fashion with Brig digging deep to keep the hosts at bay.

But on 60 minutes, the Colls were awarded a penalty as the referee spotted a handball in the area.

Captain Danny Lafferty stepped up but his spot kick was superbly saved by Felix Goddard as he dived left to push the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As turning points go, this was a big one, just one minute later Brig doubled their lead. Following a diagonal ball into the box, Rhys Turner took possession of the ball off the head of a Colls defender, strode into the area and calmly slotted it past the home keeper.

The goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of the hosts as Brig began to control the tempo of the game. And on 70 minutes Isaac Sinclair making his comeback from injury rounded off a terrific display with a third Brig goal.

Another fine passing move down the left, saw the ball played square to Sinclair who took control on the edge of the area before side stepping the defender and slamming home a great strike.