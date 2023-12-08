Brig need to turn draws into victories, says boss Milligan

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan is not concerned that his men will get dragged into a relegation battle this season – but admits his team need to find that winning feeling.

​Brig find themselves hovering just above the drop zone in the NPL Premier Division with the half-way point of the campaign approaching.

Only four teams out of the whole division have won less games than Milligan’s men this season, although only six of their 19 games have ended in defeats.

It’s the nine draws which are hurting Brig and the manager admits his team are paying the price for a lack of a cutting edge at times in attack.

Harry Scarborough in action during Brig's 3-3 draw with FC United (photo: Ruth Hornby)

To make matters worse, Brig produced one of their worst performances of the season, losing 4-1 at Marine.

"I am still confident that we won’t get dragged into a relegation battle,” said Milligan.

"It’s not like we are playing badly, I think Tuesday night was poor but before that we had performed well.

"It’s just the draws which are killing us. A lot of those draws we should have been winning but we have not been putting our chances away and that needs to change."

Brig travel to high-flying Hyde United this weekend and Milligan added: “They are doing well but it doesn’t matter who you play, whether it’s top or bottom, every team is capable of giving you a tough game.”