Brig looking for a boost after a slump in results and form
Bamber Bridge will be looking to snap a three-match losing run when they travel to Mickleover this evening.
After a terrific eight-match unbeaten record, which saw them soar into NPL Premier Division play-off places, Jamie Milligan’s men have come unstuck in recent weeks.
A 1-0 loss at FC United of Manchester was quickly followed by a disappointing 3-1 defeat in the FA Cup to Runcorn Linnets.
On Saturday, Brig were on the receiving end of a 4-2 loss to Matlock Town, who are second in the table, at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium. Meanwhile, Lancaster City stopped the rot at the weekend as they defeated Ashton United 3-2 at Giant Axe.
That ended a poor run of results which saw the Dolly Blues fail to win their previous four games.
This evening they face a tall order as they travel to league leaders South Shields.
Elsewhere, Kendal Town travel to Newcastle Town. In the NWCFL Premier Division, Charnock Richard host Barnsoldswick and Longridge Town visit Squires Gate.
