Brig look to kick start the season

That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan after watching his men pick up just two points from their opening four games of the season.

Beaten away at Stafford Rangers on the opening day of the season – where a red card to Paul Dawson did not help their cause – Brig were left frustrated in the next two games when late goals denied them victories in front of their own fans against newly-promoted Marske United and Liversedge.

On Tuesday night, another new team to the NPL Premier Division – East Division champions Rylands came away with a 2-0 home win.

Isaac Sinclair in action against Liversedge (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Milligan said: “The first game of the season, the sending off really killed us and we ended up conceding two goals. Then the second game, we go 2-1 up and should really see the game out but end up conceding.

"The game after that, it could have been six or seven if the lads had been more clinical in front of goal, but they end up equalising in the 96th minute for 2-2.

"It just going against us at the minute, we have a few injuries as well, but we just need that win to get us going.”

Brig will certainly have no problem getting themselves up for this weekend’s game as FC United of Manchester are the visitors.

Managed by former boss Neil Reynolds, FC United boast ex-Brig favourites Adam Dodd and Regan Linney within their ranks.

They are also in decent form, having picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games.

"It’s a great game for us to play in. They are a decent side – they play some good football like we are so it should be a good open game,” said Milligan whose side travel to Guiseley on Monday.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City head to Gainsborough tomorrow and host Atherton Collieries two days’ later.

Clitheroe are at home to 1874 Northwich tomorrow and away to Workington.

In the FA vase tomorrow, Burscough host Bacup Borough and Charnock Richard entertain Bottesford Town.