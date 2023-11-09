​Brig family will rally around stricken star after leg break

​Bamber Bridge will ensure Harry Benns will receive all the help he needs after the young star suffered a horrific broken leg last weekend.

​The 23-year-old sustained a double leg break with ankle damage in the final moments of Brig’s 2-2 draw at Ashton United.

He remains in hospital, complications with the injury meaning a planned operation to repair the damage has had to be delayed.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan revealed he has been in regular contact with the stricken midfielder over the past week.

Harry Benns, centre, suffered a double leg break against Ashton (photo: Ruth Hornby)

And has vowed that he and the club will do everything possible to aid his recovery.

Captain Macauley Wilson has set up a Go Fund Me page to help Benns cope with the fact that he will not be able to work for the foreseeable future. Up to now, more than £2,000 has been raised.

"He’s not doing too great,” said Milligan. “He’s still in hospital and has not been operated on yet.

"I don't know what’s happening with that – they are saying it could be next week now.

"I have phoned the PFA up to see if we can get him operated on a little bit quicker. His ankle is a little bit out of place I think.

"But the support has been great and I have told him that. We will support him no matter what financially.”

Benns suffered the injury in the 96th minute after a challenge, although Milligan is keen to attribute no blame to the opposition.

He said: "The ball has been cleared to Harry, he’s gone to take another touch and the lad’s come in from the side. It wasn’t a bad tackle, it was a fine tackle but he’s got his leg caught underneath.”

Benns has been one of Brig’s best performers this season and has scored six goals so far.