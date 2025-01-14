​Brig eye Trophy tonic to kick-start new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Bamber Bridge will be hoping to repeat the exploits of arguably their most memorable night last season in order to kick-start their fortunes in 2025.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Milligan’s men enjoyed a terrific 3-1 success over National League North outfit Southport last year in the semi-final of the LFA Challenge Trophy at Darwen’s Anchor Ground.

The two sides meet once again in the competition, this time at Port’s Haig Avenue home at the quarter-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brig – whose scheduled NPL Premier Division clash against Workington at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday was postponed due to a frozen pitch – have lost their opening two games of the new year.

Bamber Bridge enjoyed a 3-1 win over Southport last season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Indeed, it is exactly a month since they last tasted victory when they defeated Hebburn Town 2-1 at home.

Since then, they have lost four in a five-game winless run and have slipped to 18th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

Milligan will be hoping a positive result this evening against their high-league opponents will not only see them through to the last-four of the Trophy, but help them find form in the league, with a trip to Stockton to come this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It certainly won’t be easy against the Sandgrounders, who are managed by former Morecambe and AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley.

Port sit in a respectable 15th spot in the NL North and proven to be hard to break down in recent weeks.

"I think we beat them at the semi-final stage last season and it’s a cup that we got to the final of,” said Milligan.

"I think a couple of years ago, we got to the final of it as well but because of the secretary (administration) error we got pulled out of it.

"It’s a game that we want try to win and get to the semi-final again.

"I think their last three or four games