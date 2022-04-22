Brig eye final day charge into NPL Premier Division play-offs

Brig currently find themselves in sixth spot in the table but can still overhaul either Scarborough Athletic or Matlock Town.

Jamie Milligan’s men need to beat Nantwich Town away and then hope either Matlock or Scarborough falter in their respective fixtures.

Fourth-placed Boro need just a point from their home game against Radcliffe to be certain of their play-off place.

Action from Brig's 1-0 win over Lancaster City on Easter Monday (photo:Phil Dawson)

However, if they were to lose, then Brig could leapfrog above them by virtue of having a superior goal difference – or it could even boil down to goals scored over the course of the season, with Milligan’s men holding the advantage.

The one team Brig have firmly in their sights is Matlock, who are just one place above them in the table.

In a further twist in the plot, the Gladiators were deducted a point this week for fielding an ineligible player during games against FC United and South Shields earlier in the season.

Matlock also face the prospect of entertaining Warrington Town, who are in third place and looking to secure home advantage in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Milligan labelled the decision to dock Matlock only a point ‘a joke’, but he has urged his men to solely concentrate on completing their side of the bargain by beating Nantwich.

"It’s a bit of joke Matlock being docked only a point for fielding an ineligible player in two games,” he said. "One was against South Shields which they lost and the other was against FC United which they drew.

"So they have been deducted that point which I think is out of order really because that point could have affected FC United. I think the punishment should have been three points deducted per game.

"They are now a point above us so if we win this weekend and they lose then we are in the play-offs.”

Brig go into this weekend in great spirits after a superb run of form which has seen them win six of their past eight games, although Nantwich have enjoyed a decent run of results of late.