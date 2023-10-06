Brig boys need time to gel says Wilson as skipper calls for calm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brig finished third last season and reached the play-off final where they were beaten 1-0 by Warrington Town.

Unfortunately, a number of last season’s squad such as Paul Dawson, Fin Sinclair-Smith and Aaron Skinner left for pastures new over the summer.

And while they have been replaced by a crop of young exciting talent, along with some seasoned campaigners, Wilson admits sometimes it takes a new-look side time to gel.

Macauley Wilson (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"Everybody knows we have got a brand-new squad and lost some great talent from last year,” said Wilson.

"They have gone on to other things and fair play to them.

"But we are still gelling as a team and every week we are getting better. We are still getting to know each other and it takes time.

"Some people might not be happy about where we are in the table but I am sure we will go on a run soon.”

Brig turn their attentions to the FA Trophy third round of qualifying this weekend when they head to NPL West Division side Bootle.

"When you play a team who are a division above you, you do give an extra 10% for some reason,” said Wilson.

"They will be right up for it against us and will want to cause an upset by knocking us out.”

Lancaster City take on City of Liverpool this weekend at Giant Axe in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

In the National League, AFC Fylde are away to Oxford City while Southport are away to Bishop’s Stortford.