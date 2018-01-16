Brig boss thrilled by Nightingale capture

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds believes the signing of Lewis Nightingale is a real statement of intent by the club

The 27-year-old winger has moved to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium from Farsley Celtic and could make his debut on Saturday at Droylsden.

Nightingale has been one of the NPL First Division North’s best players in recent years and his signature is a real coup for Brig.

The former Darlington ace will bolster the squad as they look to maintain their bid for automatic promotion.

“Lewis is a massive signing for us,” said. “He’s been voted in the league’s team of the year about three or four times.

“It’s great that he wants to come and he can see what we are trying to achieve here at Bamber Bridge.

“We’ve managed to get him through my assistant Simon Wiles, who has a close relationship with him.

“I like the way he plays football, but it’s not just his ability, he’s got a lot of experience. He played more than 250 games at this level. He’s won cups, Championship titles.

“He has the experience of being in the position that we are in.

“Lewis has been there and done it and it will be great to have that kind of experience in the dressing room.”

Despite Nightingale’s capture, Reynolds admitted he would not turn down the opportunity of re-signing Fleetwood Town winger Dan Mooney on loan.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Irongate before being re-called by his parent club, who then swiftly loaned him out to National League North outfit Chorley.

Mooney has not featured much for the Magpies and may return to Brig to continue with his footballing education.

Meanwhile, Nightingale may have to wait for his first taste of action in a Brig shirt after the players in possession of the shirt turned in an excellent performance at the weekend.

Reynolds’ men picked up their fourth league win out of five thanks to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ossett Town at home.

The result kept them in fourth spot in the table – four points adrift of leaders Scarborough Athletic with a game in hand. “Lewis will be definitely in the squad, but Regan Linney and Alistair Waddecar both played really well on Saturday.

“It was a really good win. We probably weren’t at our fluent best in the first half, but deserved the three points.”