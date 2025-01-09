Brig boss Milligan is scouring the market for reinforcements
Brig are in the midst of a real sticky spell which is causing them to look nervously over their shoulders.
They have lost four of their last five games and sit uncomfortably in 18th spot, just three points above the bottom two.
Milligan has been keen to bring in some fresh blood, but has only managed to seal a deal for Southport striker Will Russ on loan so far.
"We have a had bit of a dip in form and we have got to try and find a way out of it,” said Milligan.
"We are not in a great position league table wise. A lot of moments in games have gone against us. We have just got to try to stay positive.
"We probably need a few more faces in to freshen things up and help the current lads.
"Just this week alone, I have probably been knocked back from between 10 to 15 players due to the wages that we can only offer.
"We are trying to bring players in. We have brought Will Russ in and we’ve needed a forward because we have struggled up there all season. We have had centre halves playing there.”
Brig host Workington this weekend, although there is a huge doubt as to whether the pitch will pass a pitch inspection due to the freezing temperatures.
"We beat Workington away from home, but they will be good, they’ve got some good players who are a threat,” Milligan added.
