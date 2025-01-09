Brig boss ​Milligan is scouring the market for reinforcements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bamber Bridge boss ​Jamie Milligan revealed that he must have spoken to around 15 transfer target this week as he looks to change the fortunes of his team.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brig are in the midst of a real sticky spell which is causing them to look nervously over their shoulders.

They have lost four of their last five games and sit uncomfortably in 18th spot, just three points above the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milligan has been keen to bring in some fresh blood, but has only managed to seal a deal for Southport striker Will Russ on loan so far.

Brig's Simon Grand wins a header during the 2-0 defeat to Whitby Town (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"We have a had bit of a dip in form and we have got to try and find a way out of it,” said Milligan.

"We are not in a great position league table wise. A lot of moments in games have gone against us. We have just got to try to stay positive.

"We probably need a few more faces in to freshen things up and help the current lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just this week alone, I have probably been knocked back from between 10 to 15 players due to the wages that we can only offer.

"We are trying to bring players in. We have brought Will Russ in and we’ve needed a forward because we have struggled up there all season. We have had centre halves playing there.”

Brig host Workington this weekend, although there is a huge doubt as to whether the pitch will pass a pitch inspection due to the freezing temperatures.

"We beat Workington away from home, but they will be good, they’ve got some good players who are a threat,” Milligan added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League: AFC Fylde v Sutton United; National League North: Southport v Leamington; NPL Premier: Lancaster City v Prescot Cables; NPL West: Clitheroe v Congleton Town; NWCL Premier: Barnoldswick v Charnock Richard, Burscough v Cheadle Town, FC St Helens v Longridge Town; NWCL First Div North: Garstang v Euxton Villa (Friday).