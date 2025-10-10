​Brig boss Jamie Milligan urges men to use their licence to thrill when they face Rushall Olympic

Adam Dodd in action against Stocksbridge Park Steels (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has told his players to take the shackles off and play with freedom.

​After a bright start to the season, Brig have just hit a slight barren spell where they have failed to pick up a win in their past five NPL Premier Division league games.

Three of those games have ended in draws which means the Irongate men have slipped to a midtable position.

Milligan admits he would like to see his men take the bull by the horns more, rather than be passive like they have been in recent games.

"I’d like to see the lads take the shackles off and go for it a bit more instead of waiting for what the opposition are like before we start to play,” said Milligan.

"I said to them that I don’t want to manage a team which sits back – I want them to be positive, get on the front foot and get after teams.

"We want to be exciting to watch, I remember the game against Stockbridge where we were awful – I just said to them afterwards that I would prefer not to be manager than stand on the sidelines and watch that.”

This weekend, Brig host Rushall Olympic at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – a team directly below them in the table on the same number of points.

"They are strong and are a good footballing team,” said Milligan. “I have watched a few of their games and they do try to play. So they are similar to us so it should be an exciting game.”