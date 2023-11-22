Brig battle back to earn a point against FC United
Brig found themselves 2-0 down after just 19 minutes before a penalty by Ewan Bange halved the deficit.
Jack Baxter brought the scores level after half-time only for the visitors to edge ahead once more. The hosts drew level once again courtesy of Daniel Edwards.
It was the Red Rebels who began the match in the ascendancy and they took the lead after just five minutes.
Hall cut in and fired the ball to the far post, it was saved by James Pradic but it fell to Woodcock who made no mistake.
It was 2-0 14 minutes later as Munro strode through the midfield, rode the challenge before drawing the keeper and finishing with aplomb.
Jamie Milligan’s men were given a lifeline 10 minutes before the break when they were awarded a penalty after a goalmouth scramble. Bange stepped forward and made no mistake.
Parity was restored six minutes after the break when Baxter twisted and turned before firing a shot low shot home.
Brig were then reduced to 10 men when former FC United ace Michael Potts was shown a second yellow.
And the visitors took advantage as they moved ahead once again soon after when Dontai Gabidon feints, then cuts inside and catches Pradic out at the near post.
Brig earned a point though when they made it 3-3 in the 65th minute when a shot from Edwards t ook a wicked deflection and flew past goalkeeper Boye s.