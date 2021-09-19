Brig and Lancaster out of FA Cup - non-league round-up

Jamie Milligan’s young team have been on a fine run of late but never got going against Linnets.

The hosts went aheda in the 24th minute when a deep corner from the left, was headed back across the Brig goal and Spellman was there to nod home.

A few minutes later Brig had a lucky escape when Runcorn hit the crossbar but the visitors were back in the game three minutes before the interval.

Match action from Brig's game at Runcorn Linnets (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Sheldon Green and Jake Higham combined to set up Ryan White whose deflected effort found the bottom corner.

Brig’s celebrations had barely died down when they were behind again courtesy of an own goal by Macauley Wilson.

Both sides had a number of chances early in the second half but the hosts sealed the victory 14 minutes from time when Wilson and goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt got in a mix-up and Gumbs was on hand to sidefoot into an empty net .

Lancaster City’s hopes of making progress in the FA Cup were ended at the second qualifying round stage as they fell to a 4-1 loss to Morpeth.

With the scores locked at 1-1, the match changed when the visitors were reduced to 10 men before half-time.

From the resulting penalty, Morpeth regained the lead and ran out comfortable victors in the second half. Paul Dawson wason target for City.

Other results: Kendal Town 1, Clitheroe 2; Longridge Town 1, Irlam Town 3; Runcorn Town 2, Burscough 3; Garstang 0, Bury AFC 0.