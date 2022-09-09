Brig ace Sinclair-Smith can be the Fin-ished article

The striker arrived at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium from FC United of Manchester exactly a year ago this month.

The former Blackpool professional was inconsistent last season but Milligan has handed him the central striker’s role this term – and he is beginning to repay that faith.

He has notched three goals so far – including one against his former club, the Red Rebels, which saw Brig come from behind to register their first win of the campaign.

Fin Sinclair-Smith

That has sparked an unbeaten run of seven points out of a possible nine, as well as progress in the FA Cup last Saturday.

It was Sinclair-Smith’s 97th minute intervention at the weekend which saw Brig finally break down the stubborn resistance of Whickham to progress to the second round of qualifying.

Milligan believes the youngster still has time on his side to play higher up the football pyramid – along with fellow forward Isaac Sinclair – the son of former England and Manchester City ace Trevor.

"He went through a patch last season when he wasn’t really on it,” said Milligan, who takes his team to Morpeth Town this weekend. “He couldn’t really get himself out of it but I said to him, the only way to get out of a little rut is to work even harder.

"To be fair we have played him a little bit different this season – put him more central and he’s absolutely loved it.

"He’s enjoying it. He’s quick and can cause defenders problems. When he gets in and around the box, nine times out of 10, he’s hitting the target.

"There’s no reason why he – and Isaac as well – that he can’t get 15 to 20 goals this season.

"If they push themselves harder and they do that then they won’t be with us next season – they will be playing higher.