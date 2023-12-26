Bradford City 2 Morecambe 2: Shrimps throw away two-goal lead

The Shrimps let a two-goal lead slip to Bradford in an enthralling game at Valley Parade.

Ged Brannan's side led 2-0 at break with goals from James Connolly and JJ McKiernan but the Bantams dominated the second period, with Clarke Oduor pulling one back for the home side before Brad Halliday's 83rd-minute leveller.

Brannan stuck with the same side that went down to MK Dons at the weekend with Michael Mellon only fit enough for the bench after his recent illness.

And the Shrimps had the perfect start when they went a goal up after just two minutes. Adam Mayor's free-kick into the box caused the Bantams problems and an attempted clearance rebounded perfectly into the path of Connolly, who scored from close range.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan was on target (photo: Jack Taylor)

Bradford almost replied immediately as Tyler Smith was presented with a chance two minutes later only to be denied by an excellent Adam Smith save.

Smith then flicked a header wide before the Shrimps doubled their advantage on 18 minutes. Jordan Slew did well to hold the ball up well on the left-hand side before sending in a dangerous low cross that was volleyed home by McKiernan.

The Shrimps had keeper Smith to thank again with another excellent save from Emmanuel Osadebe before Brannan's side missed two golden chances to extend their lead further.

Mayor had a chance to play in Tom Bloxham on goal but produced a poor first touch and Slew then failed to anticipate a superb Mayor cross that flew across the six-yard box that was begging for a striker's touch.

The home team started the second half strongly with Andy Cook seeing a shot superbly blocked by Connolly before the Bantams pulled one back just before the hour.

A cross came in for the right and Cook's laid the ball off to half time substitute Oduor who slotted the ball past Smith from eight yards out.

Bradford should have had a second on 70 minutes when Matty Platt met Ritchie Smallwood's free-kick but headed over from close range.

But the second Bradford goal was to come seven minutes from time when Slew's shocking clearance gave Ciaran Kelly the chance to send in a cross for Halliday to volley past Smith from close range.

Former Morecambe man Vadaine Oliver wasted a glorious late chance to win the game for Bradford in injury time as the Shrimps clung on for a share of the spoils.

Bradford City: Lewis, Tomkinson, Platt, Kelly, Halliday, Gillead, Smallwood, Richards, Osadebe (Oduor 45), Smith (Oliver 71), Cook. Subs not used: Doyle, Ridehalgh, Taylor, McDonald, Derbyshire.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Bedeau, Connolly, Tutonda, Songo'o (Taylor 86), King, Bloxham (Mellon 78), McKiernan (Rawson 86), Mayor, Slew. Subs not used: Pedley, Davenport, C Smith, Brown.

Ref: D Drysdale.