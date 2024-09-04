Brackley Town 0 Chorley 2: Sampson's on the spot as Magpies break Brackley duck

Andy Preece’s Magpies put in an impressive display in their National League North victory at Brackley – their first win at Town’s St James Park since 2017.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two second-half penalties, duly despatched by Jack Sampson, were just reward for the visitors.

Chorley started the better of the two sides in the opening exchanges, pinning the hosts inside their own half as Craig Hewitt and Sampson looked to carve out the first real chance of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Carr then went close, giving Jonny Maxted plenty to think about as his header went just over the crossbar before Sampson saw a shot of his own, that looked destined for the far corner, cleared off the line by a defender.

Jack Sampson was Chorley's goal hero, scoring twice from the penalty spot at St James Park (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Preece's side continued to look the more dangerous in attack right through to after the restart where, eventually, their persistence paid off.

With 53 minutes on the clock, Hewitt delivered a corner that resulted in Harvey Smith being clipped inside the box, a clear spot-kick that Sampson duly converted to claim his first goal of the 2024/25 season.

Chorley then pressed on for a second goal but out of nowhere, Magpies keeper Matt Urwin was forced into a smart save down low to deny substitute Morgan Roberts, who broke free with real speed on the counter, before Smith had to pull off a heroic block to deny a fortuitous shot towards goal from Danny Newton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sampson would have the last laugh on the night for Chorley though, Warren Clarke fouled on a fast counter-attack as the hosts began to push bodies on forward.

The targetman again was as calm as you like from 12 yards, firing home into the back of the net from the spot to give Preece's side all three points and a night to savour.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Wilson, Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Hewitt (Touray 90), Sampson, Carr (Nolan 79).