Brackley Town 0, Chorley 0: Magpies battle to draw at promotion rivals

Jamie Vermiglio’s side appeared unaffected by a difficult week which saw the loss of Harry Cardwell to Southend United and the recall of Millenic Alli by parent club Stockport County.

Top scorer Connor Hall returned to the starting XI after a two-month injury absence and didn’t miss a beat up top, alongside Blackpool loanee Brad Holmes who was making his full debut.

Second placed Brackley, who won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Victory Park on the opening day of the season, created the best chance of the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match action from Chorley's game at Brackley Town (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Glen Walker’s cross from the left finding the head of an unmarked Matt Lowe, only for Matt Urwin to acrobatically claw the effort over the bar.

After a defensive slip at the other end, electric winger Jon Ustabasi forced Danny Lewis into a smart stop, an act that was repeated at the start of the second half.

Ustabasi driving through the centre and letting fly, only for Lewis to parry away for a corner.

Despite a sustained period of pressure on the Chorley goal as time expired, the visitors could have won it at the death, but sub Jacob Blyth fired wide when clean through.

A fair result; one that nicely sets up Tuesday’s derby at home to another promotion chaser, AFC Fylde.

The Coaters made it back-to-back wins in their first home game of the year.

MAGPIES: Urwin; Henley (Smith, 90’), Leather (c), Baines, Whitehouse, Calveley, Tomlinson, Ustabaşı, Blakeman, Hall (Blyth, 65), Holmes (Shenton, 84). Subs not used: Okome.

Ben Tollitt put his side ahead on the 15-minute mark when he was gifted with an opportunity after a mix-up between Hamza Bencherif and Owen Mason in the Guiseley defence.

A well-taken finish from home debutant Danny Whitehead doubled the Coasters’ lead from outside the area nine minutes later.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather halved the deficit before Fylde saw out a quiet second half.

Southport enjoyed an excellent 1-0 win at Gloucester City. Connor Woods was on target.