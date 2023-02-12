Brackley 1 Chorley 1: Magpies grateful to claim point with hosts in control

As manager Andy Preece freely, the Magpies could have had no complaints if they had have lost against a Brackley side three places and five points above them in the standings – a point, in the circumstances, was very significant.

The home side bossed proceedings for the majority of the 90 minutes, and especially during a one-sided first half.

After a number of menacing attacks had be snuffed out by the visitors, their resistance broke when Callum Stead was upended by Adam Henley in the box and Levi Amantchi dispatched the awarded spot-kick on 35 minutes.

Magpies striker Connor Hall (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Both Stead and Amantchi spent brief trial periods with Chorley in pre-season and they continued to cause issues for the Magpies’ backline in the second half, but not before the visitors had levelled matters.

On 51 minutes, Jack Sampson turned inside Brackley skipper Gareth Dean on the edge of the box and although his shot was blocked, top scorer Connor Hall flung himself at the rebound for his 18th of the campaign.

The home side eventually responded. Cosmos Matwasa, a constant threat, saw an effort cleared off the line by Scott Wilson, before goalkeeper coach Steve Drench, deputising for the injured Matt Urwin, pulled off the save of the game from Sam Smart, allowing the Magpies to extend their unbeaten away record to seven games.

BRACKLEY: Lewis; Carline, Walker, Murombedzi, Calder, Dean, Matwasa, Richards (Woods 79), Amantchi, Yussuf (Rooney 64), Stead (Smart 79). Subs not used: Armson, Cullinane-Liburd.

CHORLEY: Urwin; Henley, Smith, Leather (Wilson 46), Nolan, Whitehouse, Calveley, Sampson, Ustabaşı (Johnson 77), Blakeman, Hall (Britton 81). Subs not used: Shenton, Kay. Attendance: 607