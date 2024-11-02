Boyzone are looking to inspire Chorley in top-of-the-table clash against Kings Lynn

​Chorley backers Boyzone will be in the stands at Victory Park this weekend to cheer the Magpies on in the top-of-the-table clash against Kings Lynn Town.

​Shane Lynch, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy from the popular pop band will be hoping to see their team go back to the summit of the table.

Boss Andy Preece admitted it will be good to see the famous fans in attendance and hopes they are rewarded with all three points.

"It’s great for us, great for the fans and the town to have them involved with the club,” said Preece.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"I am sure it will add to the atmosphere and hopefully we can get a win for them.

"It could be a really good day although they probably could not have picked a tougher game to come and watch us.

"They do pick their games but fingers crossed, we can get a good result.”

A couple of seasons ago, Kings Lynn looked like they were heading for the league title only to be pipped at the post by AFC Fylde.

Surprisingly last season, they were in a relegation and only just finished above the drop zone. Boss Adam Lakeland – who arrived at the club around a year ago – managed to navigate them away from trouble and has turned the full-time club into a force to be reckoned with once more.

They currently sit in second spot in the table, a point above Chorley and a point behind leaders Scunthorpe.

"The players that they had last season, they should not have been in that position,” said Preece. "The new manager went in got them away from trouble and they have built on that.”