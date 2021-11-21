Boston United 2 Chorley 2: Late goal denies Magpies victory

But they were within a minute of collecting three as Boston grabbed an equaliser in the fourth of five minutes’ added time. In the overall analysis, however, the draw was the right result as the hosts had far more attempts on goal than the Magpies, who needed to show all their renowned character to recover from a half-time deficit and the loss after half-an-hour of talisman striker Connor Hall who had to be taken off injured.

There was a quiet opening to the game, the first real danger to either goal coming midway through the first half when Scott Leather’s crucial block diverted Jordan Burrow’s goalbound attempt to safety.

But Boston pressure paid off on 35 minutes when Paul Green fired past Matt Urwin from a deep left-wing centre.

Harry Cardwell scored Chorley's second goal (photo: Getty Images)

Chorley stepped up a gear after the break and equalised after 53 minutes.

Hall’s replacement Millenic Alli was fouled by Luke Shiels, and Willem Tomlinson confidently dispatched the ensuing penalty.

It got even better for the Magpies after 67 minutes when neat inter-passing between Billy Whitehouse and Jon Ustabasi teed up Harry Cardwell, who stroked the ball low inside the post. Ustabasi was then close himself, shooting narrowly wide after cutting inside.

As Boston threw everything into a frantic bid for an equaliser in the closing stages, Chorley had a double let-off.

Substitute Joe Leesley cut inside his marker only to shoot straight at Urwin and then in the 87th minute Danny Elliott headed wide when an inviting centre left him with a clear chance.

Sheffield United loanee Marcus Dewhurst made his debut one to savour with a fine save from Alli on 90 minutes to keep Boston in the game.

And it proved crucial as the Pilgrims equalised with virtually the last act of the match, Jake Wright glancing a header beyond Urwin from Matt Tootle’s right-wing cross.

It was the first time Chorley had conceded two goals in a league game since August but they had done enough to deny Boston a sixth consecutive home win and remain third in the table, four points clear of the chasing pack.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Smith, Leather, Baines, Whitehouse (Halls 81), Calveley, Cardwell, Tomlinson, Ustabasi (Goodridge 88), Blakeman, Hall (Alli 33). Subs (not used): Shenton, Blyth.