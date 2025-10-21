Boston United 0 Morecambe 4: A first away win and clean sheet of the campaign

Gwion Edwards scored Morecambe's second goal on Tuesday night Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Two second-half goals from Joe Nuttall helped Morecambe to a superb 4-0 win at Boston United on Tuesday evening.

Nuttall struck twice in the space of four minutes to seal victory after first-half goals from Jake Cain and Gwion Edwards gave the Shrimps the upper hand.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal made one change from their 3-0 defeat to Southend United, Ben Williams returning at left-back with George Thomas ruled out.

The change allowed Cain to move into midfield – and proved an inspired move – as the former Liverpool youngster gave the Shrimps a 15th-minute lead with a superb strike from 25 yards.

From there Morecambe kept a good shape and Boston struggled to create a chance until the 31st minute, when Kieren Donnelly forced Jamal Blackman into a sharp save from a header.

At the other end the Shrimps looked sharp and doubled their lead on 40 minutes.

A slick attacking move down the right, which saw a succession of one-touch passes, ended with Jack Nolan forcing Rhys Lovett into a neat save, only for Edwards to force the loose ball into the net from an acute angle.

Morecambe went close to adding a third on the stroke of half-time when Edwards put in a dangerous cross but Elijah Dixon-Bonner failed to find the finishing touch from close range.

Boston started the second period strongly, Jordy Hiwula making a real mess of a chance that fell to him inside the area before Nuttall struck on 54 minutes when he headed home a Nolan corner.

Four minutes later, he scored his second from the spot when the referee spotted a handball by Marcel Lavinier.

The Shrimps battled on to keep their first clean sheet of the season, Blackman capping a perfect a night by making a superb save to deny Hiwula who had a free run on goal.

Boston United: Lovett, Lavinier, Grist, Kelly (Coyle 64), Fogarty, Hill, Sloggett, Waldock (Hampson 64), Carson, Donnelly (Norkett 76), John-Lewis (Hiwula 38). Subs not used: French, Ging.

Morecambe: Blackman, Payne, Kacurri, Francillette, Williams (Songo’o 62), Azeez, Cain, Nolan (Aarons 75), Dixon-Bonner (Sangare 84), Edwards (Tollitt 62), Nuttall (Muskwe 75). Subs not used: Mair, Sutton.

Referee: Jason Richardson.

Attendance: 1,571.