Boss Mark Fell is committed to Lancaster City - club confirms after social media speculation

​​Lancaster City insist manager Mark Fell is committed to the club after markings five years in charge at Giant Axe.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Following speculation as to his future over the weekend, the Dolly Blues issued a statement confirming their manager’s future.

“Following social media speculation, the Lancaster City FC board is delighted to confirm it has secured the commitment of Mark Fell and his backroom team,’’ a spokesperson said.

The statement continued: “Both Mark and the board share the vision to continue to drive towards a more professional approach across all parts of our club and we’re delighted that Mark and his team have committed to the club and share that vision.”

