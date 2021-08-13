Boss Jamie Vermiglio confident as Chorley’s season kicks off

After the 2020/21 season was curtailed in March due to Covid-19 with the Magpies in seventh place, they will be looking forward to an uninterrupted 2021/22.

They have kept the core of the squad together, one which reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in January, beating Wigan, Peterborough and Derby along the way before bowing out to Wolves 1-0.

So there is plenty for Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio to build on in the months ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio (right) is feeling positive ahead of the big kick-off (photo: Getty Images)

Vermiglio said: “All in all it has been a good pre-season in terms of fitness levels and the lads looking sharp.

“We’ve played against some top sides in friendlies and if we had got the results in pre-season it would have been much more positive.

“But the lads tell me they are fit, while the stats and data show that we are looking strong.

“The stats for the goals for and against haven’t been fantastic in the friendlies but there is a lot to be encouraged about.

“We’ve kept the nucleus of the squad together and without a doubt that will help in terms of our organisation, structure and team spirit.

“All of those things are embedded, and the that will naturally evolve to the new lads who come in.”

Vermiglio was missing a few regulars for the final warm-up game at Warrington last Saturday, Scott Leather and Matty Urwin among those missing.

However, they are set to be fine to face Brackley, a team who Vermiglio says will be tough first-day opponents.

“Brackley are a fantastic side, the manager is experienced at this level,” said the Chorley boss.

“They are a lot more physical than some sides, so it will be a tough game.

“You fire any name of any club at me and I know they will always be tough.

“A lot of clubs have been investing in resources, there’s been a lot of transfers in the last couple of weeks.”

Bamber Bridge kick off their NPL Premier League campaign with a visit to Buxton tomorrow.