Boss Jamie Milligan targeting vital wins to ease Bamber Bridge’s relegation worries

Brig have slipped down the NPL Premier Division table after a difficult spell in recent weeks.

They have picked up just a point from their past five league games and find themselves just a couple of points above the drop zone.

Boss Jamie Milligan has been eager to give his team a boost by acquiring the services of strikers forwards Sandro Da Costa and Robbie Cleary on loan from League One outfit Salford City this week, while fellow attacker Will Russ arrived from Southport last week

Simon Grand in action for Bamber Bridge in the 3-2 loss to Lancaster City (photo: Ruth Hornby)

They will add to the manager’s options as the team heads into a run of fixtures which will have a huge bearing on their future.

Over the course of the next two weeks, they face two teams – Mickleover and Basford United – who are below them in the table.

They also have a fixture scheduled against Warrington Rylands, who are just two points above them and managed by former Brig boss Neil Reynolds.

This weekend they head to play-off chasers Stockton Town and Milligan knows his men need to start picking up wins soon.

"This next few weeks is going to be massive for us,” said Milligan. “We need to pick up as many wins as possible to get away from the relegation zone.

“It is really tight down there. I think if we had have won the game against Lancaster on Boxing Day, we would have moved up to 10th in the table, but we lost 3-2 and ended up going down about five places.

"If we can get a few wins, we can be right back in the pack of midtable.

"It is really tight down there and we need to look after ourselves, I am positive things will turn.”

Milligan reckons his men are struggling with confidence at the moment, but believes one win –hopefully at Stockton tomorrow – will turn the tide.

"If we can just get that one win, then it can help catapult us back up the table,” he added.

"I have sat down with the boys and we have looked back at the games, all the goals we are conceding are from silly mistakes.

"No team has opened us up with a good bit of play, it’s from our mistakes which is where they are getting their chances.

"It’s not like us really because we are quite a comfortable team on the ball but we are just giving it away a little bit too easy at the minute.”

​AFC Fylde's trip to Maidenhead United in the National League this weekend will kick off at the later time of 5.30pm as it is being televised live on DAZN.

​In the NL North, Southport travel to Hereford, while Lancaster City head to Leek Town in the NPL Premier Division. Saturday’s other fixtures: NPL West Division – Bootle v Clitheroe; NWC Premier – Abbey Hey v Burscough, Longridge v Squires Gate, AFC Liverpool v Charnock Richard; NWC First Division North – Euxton Villa v Ashton Town, Garstang v Maghull.