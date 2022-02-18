Boss Jamie Milligan is looking to re-ignite Bamber Bridge's fire as they head into final run-in

For the majority of this season, Brig have been in the higher echelons of the league table after a super first half of the season.

Indeed, after beat Basford United 1-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in November, Jamie Milligan’s men hit the summit.

However, since then, Brig have come slightly unstuck, picking up just eight points from their past 10 games.

Brig's Nathan Pond (photo: Ruth Hornby)

And last weekend’s 3-1 reverse at home to Stafford Rangers saw Brig slip out of the play-off zone for the first time in a while.

They currently sit in seventh spot, three points adrift of Warrington Town in fifth.

Milligan admits it will be a shame if his team let all the hard work of the first half of the season go to waste by failing to secure that coveted play-off spot.

And with 11 games still left to play – starting with this weekend’s home game against lowly Mickleover – the Brig boss has urged his team to reignite their season.

“I have been saying this for a while but we are not playing that badly, we just can’t score – we are creating chances.

“It’s just not falling for us at the moment but it’s not been through a lack of effort.

“We are going through a little blip at the moment which all clubs go through.

“But we have still got a few games left and hopefully we can kick on again, pick up a few points and get back in those play-offs because it will be a shame if we let all of our hard work this season go to waste by not finishing in the play-offs.

“In a way it’s good experience for these young lads to go through something like this.”

Milligan believes his men will have to win around six or seven of their remaining games of finishing in the top five.

Mickleover have been teetering around the bottom of the table but in midweek they secured a superb 1-0 victory over title favourites South Shields to move them up to 16th in the table.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Milligan. “We played them earlier in the season and I thought they were a really good team.

“They get the ball down and their manager John McGrath gets them playing in the right way.”

Milligan goes into the game with a clean bill of health in terms of his squad, although he is waiting to see if defender Nathan Pond will be suspended or not.