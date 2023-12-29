News you can trust since 1886
Boss Jamie Milligan glad to see Bamber Bridge win ugly for a change after they secured a 2-1 victory over Lancaster City

​Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan admitted it felt good to win ugly against Lancaster City on Boxing Day in the NPL Premier Division.
By Craig Salmon
Published 29th Dec 2023, 08:43 GMT
​Brig trailed for much of the match against their derby rivals thanks to Jamie Mellen’s 15th minute effort.

But two goals in the final nine minutes, including a superb 90th minute winner by Jack Baxter, swung the match in the hosts’ favour.

While thrilled with the fortuitous three points – which followed on from the weekend’s 3-0 success at Bradford Park Avenue – Milligan felt his men probably got a bit of luck which they haven’t had in many games they have played this season.

Bamber Bridge celebrate victory over Lancaster City (photo: Ruth Hornby)Bamber Bridge celebrate victory over Lancaster City (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Bamber Bridge celebrate victory over Lancaster City (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"I thought first half they were miles better than us,” said Milligan, who takes his team to Workington on New Year’s Day. “They could have been three, four or five-nil up to be honest.

"We huffed and puffed second half, didn’t really create much and it just fell for us in the end.

Did we deserve to win that game? No we didn’t but we have deserved to win so many games this season when we have beaten, so it’s good to win ugly.”

Lancaster will look to bounce back when they host Atherton Collieries on Monday at Giant Axe.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe head to Widnes tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Charnock Richard v Cheadle Town, FC Isle of Man v Burscough, Skelmersdale United v Kendal Town (tonight), Euxton Villa v Ashton Athletic, Garstang v Route One Rovers

