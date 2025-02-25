Boss Andy Preece is working overtime to help out his Magpies men

Boss ​Andy Preece will do everything in his power to help his walking-wounded Chorley squad in their pursuit of promotion this season.

​The Magpies were denied all three points on Saturday at Warrington Town by a 98th minute equaliser after the referee added 10 minutes of stoppage time.

The visitors, who had been reduced to 10 men after Joe Nolan was harshly red carded, appeared set for victory thanks to Mark Ellis’ second-minute effort but the hosts rescued a point courtesy of Andy White’s late intervention.

After rising to fourth in the table and within just a handful of point off the top in the National League North earlier this month, Chorley have slipped a place and seven points off leaders Chester City.

Mark Ellis celebrates his goal against Warrington with team-mates

While frustrated to see his side denied so late on, Preece was filled with pride at the way his weary squad battled at Cantilever Park.

The match against The Wire was the Magpies’ 11th game in the past five weeks – and they face another fixture this evening at home to Farsley Celtic.

Preece admits his small squad is running on empty and could do with reinforcements if they are to maintain their promotion interest.

But while other clubs in the league are able to bolster their squads, Chorley don’t have the resources for a big-money move or two.

Preece told ChorleyFCTV: "The lads need help but I have been told at this moment, although we are still within budget, the circumstances financially are that we can’t bring any players in.

"I have been trying to call on a few favours with friends and sponsors to see if we can raise some money to bring a couple of players in.

"It will be a shame on how hard these lads have worked to put us in this position and for it to peter out not because it’s to do with form but the lads are knackered.”

On paper, Chorley should be expected to gain three points this evening against a Farsley side who sit bottom of the league. They have lost their past six league games, but were only beaten 1-0 by Chester at the weekend.

"Farsley’s a huge game,” said Preece, whose team travel to Leamington on Saturday.

"We need that one. Farsley are fighting for their lives. They are playing young lads who are fighting for the football club and who are probably not getting paid. It will be no easy game.”