Boro defeat won’t knock Bamber Bridge's confidence ahead of Atherton Collieries test

Brig had been unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions – a run which included seven victories.

Their form had seen them rise to third in the table at one point but such is the competitive nature of the NPL Premier Division, last weekend’s reverse saw them drop out of the play-off places altogether.

There were mitigating factors behind the result, the red card shown to Nathan Pond early in the game leaving Brig to play the majority of the game with 10 men.

And it looked like they might sneak a point until Boro scored twice late on

However, Milligan believes his men will still be full of confidence this weekend, knowing that a victory could see them move as high fourth in the table.

"If we had have had 11 men on the pitch for the whole of the game, I think we would have beaten them,” said Milligan.

"It was never ever a red card and it killed us, but the lads battled hard, stayed in the game and they scored around the 75th minute.

"We had to change things and they went and scored a second late on.

"I can’t really blame our lads, it was just a bad decision again by the referee.

"But the one thing my players will never lack is confidence – I will make sure of that.

"After the game I thanked them for their efforts not just in the game but over the last few months and where they have gone to in the league.

"We dropped to seventh in the table but it’s still awfully tight. If we can win our game at home then we will probably go back in the plays so Saturday is a massive game to keep us in there.”

Collieries are down in 16th place currently but they have won two out of their past three league games.

“I know their manager Brad Cooke really well,” said Milligan. "He’s a great fella and one thing we know going into this weekend is that we will be in a game. They probably should be higher in the table, we’ve just got to be ready and go for the win.”