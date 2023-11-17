News you can trust since 1886
Boro boys are next for Chorley in FA Trophy

Chorley boss Andy Preece believes this weekend’s FA Trophy tie against Scarborough Athletic will be an entertaining encounter.
By Craig Salmon
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
The Magpies welcome Boro to Victory Park for the second-round clash – the two teams having only just met in the league a couple of weeks ago.

They played out a 1-1 draw but with the prospect of penalties should tomorrow’s game finish all square, Preece expects both teams to be in attacking mode.

"It’s a really good tie,” said Preece. “It will go straight through to penalties so I think both teams will be really positive, looking to win the game. It promises to be a really entertaining game.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)
Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

"They have had a good run in the FA Cup this season, reaching the first round proper so they are a good cup side. But we have had two fantastic performances so we go into the game confident.”

Other fixtures: Bromley v AFC Fylde, Southport v South Shields, Marske United v Lancaster City, Clitheroe v Leek Town, Burscough v Kendal Town, Garstang v Longridge Town, Charnock Richard v Squires Gate, Bacup Borough v Euxton Villa.

