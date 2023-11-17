Boro boys are next for Chorley in FA Trophy
The Magpies welcome Boro to Victory Park for the second-round clash – the two teams having only just met in the league a couple of weeks ago.
They played out a 1-1 draw but with the prospect of penalties should tomorrow’s game finish all square, Preece expects both teams to be in attacking mode.
"It’s a really good tie,” said Preece. “It will go straight through to penalties so I think both teams will be really positive, looking to win the game. It promises to be a really entertaining game.
"They have had a good run in the FA Cup this season, reaching the first round proper so they are a good cup side. But we have had two fantastic performances so we go into the game confident.”
Other fixtures: Bromley v AFC Fylde, Southport v South Shields, Marske United v Lancaster City, Clitheroe v Leek Town, Burscough v Kendal Town, Garstang v Longridge Town, Charnock Richard v Squires Gate, Bacup Borough v Euxton Villa.