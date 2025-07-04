Morecambe's owner claims a club sale is intended to take place on Monday Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Morecambe’s owner has today claimed that it intends to complete a sale of the club to Panjab Warriors on Monday.

Bond Group Investments’ claim comes at the end of a turbulent week, which saw all five of the Morecambe directors resign in midweek.

That came on the back of their ultimatum that Bond Group either sold the club by Wednesday of this week or it would be put into administration, leading Bond Group – in turn – to say it would dismiss the board instead.

The situation also saw a long-time club sponsor – Bay Camera and Communications Ltd – opt to walk away until there was a change of ownership.

Bond Group’s statement said: “Bond Group Investments LTD and Panjab Warriors Sports LTD have today agreed final terms for the transfer of ownership and sale of Morecambe Football Club Limited, subject to contract, and intend to complete the sale of Morecambe Football Club Limited on Monday 7th July 2025.

“Bond Group have invited former Morecambe FC Directors back to the board of directors to support the final stages of the sale process.

“At time of publication, Bond Group is awaiting confirmation of the directors.

“Panjab Warriors will now engage with the National League to deal with closing steps of the sale process, in particular to convey their plans for the 25/26 season and provide evidence that the club will be in a stable financial position moving forward.

“Final documentation is being prepared for the completion, which will to (sic) take place on Monday 7th July 2025.

“A further update from Bond Group will follow on Monday 7th July 2025.”

In response, the Shrimps Trust fans’ group said: “Whilst we hope the contents are accurate, we will work on the basis they are not for obvious reasons.

“We have spoken to Kuljit Singh Momi of Panjab Warriors, he confirms that they have reached an agreement and hope this is honoured as agreed.”

However, it remains unclear as to whether Morecambe’s staff have received the remainder of June’s wages which were still owed to them.

The club has been approached for clarification on that matter.