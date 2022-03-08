Bolton Wanderers 1 Morecambe 1: Shrimps thwarted by another stoppage-time strike

The Shrimps had looked set for victory thanks to Cole Stockton’s first-half goal but Bodvarsson struck deep into injury time as the Shrimps once again suffered a late, late blow.

The main talking point, however, was the decision of referee Chris Sarginson not to award the Shrimps a penalty early in the second half.

Ricardo Santos took out Dylan Connolly, only for the officials to wave away the pleas for a spot-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton scored Morecambe's goal

At the final whistle, the Shrimps’ players found it hard to hide their frustration at the official’s performance as, once again, they were left feeling aggrieved by decisions going against them.

Bolton had dominated the first half and should have taken the lead on six minutes when Dion Charles curled an effort wide from just eight yards out when he looked sure to score.

Charles went closer on 18 minutes when he was found in the box by Amadou

Bakayoko and his first-time shot hit the underside of the bar with keeper Trevor Carson beaten.

Bakayoko then diverted a cross from Declan John just wide at full stretch and Ricardo Santos headed an Aaron Morley corner off target.

However, on 41 minutes, Morecambe were gifted a lead when George Johnston’s back pass was too short for Bolton keeper James Trafford.

Adam Phillips reacted well to pinch the loose ball and squared for Stockton, who tapped into an open goal.

The Shrimps were then denied a clear penalty on 48 minutes when Connolly was hacked down by Santos but, from there, they kept Bolton at bay.

The home side tried their luck from distance on several occasions with Aaron Morley curling a free-kick just wide and Johnston seeing a shot from 20 yards diverted just over.

Kieran Sadlier curled an effort off target in injury time and Bodvarsson had a shot blocked by Anthony O’Connor.

Then, just as the Shrimps looked set for a vital victory, Bodvarsson slotted home a loose ball to level matters.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Aimson, Santos, Johnston, Fossey, Williams (Sadlier 66), Morley, John, Afolayan (Amaechi 83), Charles Bakayoko (Bodvarsson 73). Subs not used: Dixon, Baptiste, Thomason, Gordon.

Morecambe: Carson, Bennett (Cooney 65), O'Connor, Bedeau, Gibson (Leigh 46), Wildig (Fane 12), Phillips, McLoughlin, Diagouraga, Connolly, Stockton. Subs not used: Smith, Obika, Ayunga, McCalmont.

Referee: Chris Sarginson.

Attendance: 14,559.