Bob Bond's cartoons illustrate the magic and shocks of the Cup
The famous competition is synonymous with some of the biggest upsets sport has ever seen
Who can forget Ronnie Radford’s incredible strike at Edgar Street as Hereford United knocked out Newcastle United 2-1 in 1972.
Then there’s Sutton United’s 2-1 win over Coventry City in 1989, while Bradford City’s 4-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is one of the biggest shocks in recent times.
Now Preston cartoonist Bob Bond has produced a book illustrating 150 years of the historic cup competition.
He takes readers on a nostalgic journey through FA Cup history, telling the story through captivating match cartoons.
The book – entitled “The Magic of the FA Cup” recalls not only the cup finals, but some of the great matches, players, goals, upsets and infamous moments in FA Cup history.
More than 250 pages long and priced at £19.99, Bond said: “The FA Cup is not just about the big cup finals, it’s about the slaying of the giants by the little, less-fashionable clubs that makes the FA Cup so special.”
Bond is an experienced book illustrator and cartoonist, long since retired.
He drew sports cartoons for many years for various comics, magazines and periodicals.
Born in Lancashire at the start of the war, he moved south 40 years ago.
However, he still follows Preston North End from afar, in the vain hope that one day he will see them play their first match in the Premier League.