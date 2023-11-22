Blyth Spartans 1, Chorley 1: ​Magpies denied the perfect away by last-ditch equaliser

​A goal in the third minute of added time denied Chorley victory in an evenly-contested game which delivered a fair 1-1 result.

The Magpies had held on well to the lead given them after 27 minutes when Adam Blakeman whipped over a free-kick which Mike Calveley tucked away at the far post.

Although Spartans were always dangerous going forward, Chorley defended solidly but were indebted to two outstanding saves by Matt Urwin either side of the interval.

A great chance to double the Magpies’ lead within minutes after the opening goal was wasted by the ever-elusive Justin Johnson who cleverly worked himself a clear chance only to shoot wide.

Mike Calveley nods Chorley in front against Blyth Spartans (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

Then Blakeman was narrowly off-target with a drive from distance. Mark Ellis did get the ball into the net in the 57th minute only to be ruled offside.

Blyth’s best spells of pressure came late in the first half and again following the break and they worked hard to salvage something from the match late on.

The equaliser when it finally arrived had an element of luck about it, a cross from Nicky Deverdicks somehow finding its way through a pack of players and finishing just inside the post.

Despite the disappointing conclusion to the game, manager Andy Preece was full of praise for his team.

“I thought it was going to be the perfect away performance. We had kept it tight and the players were magnificent in their running and in their desire to get behind the ball.

"It’s obviously disappointing to concede a goal so late but these things happen in football. It’s a big ask to come up to the north east on a Tuesday night in what is a very hectic November schedule, so I’ve got to be really pleased with the efforts of all 14 players who took part.’