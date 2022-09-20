Blues have chance to make history

The Blues have never made it through to the fourth round of qualifying of the famous competition since moving to their home ground Shawbridge in 1924. Three times in the past – in 1959, 1965 and 2007 – they have made it this far before bowing out.

However, Saturday’s terrific 2-0 victory over National League North outfit Spennymoor Town – a club two divisions above them in the football pyramid - means the present day Blues have a chance to take the club to new heights.

Indeed, Clitheroe are just two wins away from the first round proper and a potential meeting with a Football League club.

Clitheroe's joint managerial duo Billy Priestley and Kyle Hall celebrate the FA Cup win over Spennymoor Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues set up Saturday’s victory with a fine first half performance which saw them score twice through Cameron Lancaster and Sefton Gonzales. Despite the visitors pressing hard after the break, they held on for the win.

Joint boss Kyle Hall said: “We are absolutely elated. You’re playing against a team who are two leagues above – you’ve got to fight. You look at our FA Cup campaign so far, we’ve played three games and we’ve fought in every one.

"I said to the lads at the start of the game, we’ve just got to continue to fight, but we fought with a bit of class as well – we didn’t look out of place against a side like Spennymoor.”

Lancaster and Bury drew 1-1 at the weekend with the replay scheduled for last night.

The third round qualifying tie will take place on October 1.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the competition, Chorley will host Blyth Spartans as long as they defeat Liversedge in tonight’s replay at Victory Park.

Bamber Bridge’s reward for their victory over Prescot Cables is a home draw against National League North outfit Buxton.