Sunderland join race for Blackpool target, West Brom prepared to listen to offers for ex-PNE man, favourite emerges for Swansea role - Championship news and gossip

Blackpool Preston North End and their Championship rivals continue to be kept busy though as recruitment ramps up ahead of the new campaign.
Clubs have until August 31 to complete any deals, but sides will want to get their houses in order before the big kick off.
Here's all the latest transfer news and gossip:
1. Sunderland enter race for Blackpool target
Sunderland have become the latest club to enter the race to sign Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel. The Black Cats are said to have made an approach for the 22-year-old, while Blackpool have also bid. Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth have been linked too (Football Insider)
2. Coventry target to join Championship rivals
Coventry City-linked goalkeeper Martija Sarkic is on his way to Birmingham City from Wolves. The 23-year-old - twin brother of Blackpool’s Oliver - enjoyed a loan spell in League One with Shrewsbury Town last season (The Athletic)
3. Boro close to sealing deal
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed the Teesside club are close to confirming the signing of Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks. Ipswich Town had also been linked (Teesside Live)
4. Ex-QPR man on trial with Derby
Tom Carroll is currently on trial with Derby County following his recent QPR exit. The midfielder opted to leave Loftus Road despite being offered a new deal (West London Sport)