Rivals Blackpool and Preston North End to do battle in Central League encounter

Stephen Dobbie’s side will be out to cut the gap to league leaders Accrington Stanley with a win after suffering back-to-back defeats.

It leaves them second in the table, five points adrift of Stanley.

As for Preston, they sit fourth in the table, five points behind the Seasiders. They’re yet to be beaten in the league this season but have drawn six of their seven games.

The game, which will be played at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, the home of Bamber Bridge, kicks off at 2pm. All supporters are welcome to attend the fixture free of charge.

In recent weeks, Mick McCarthy has used the development squad games as an opportunity to hand minutes to first-team players returning from injury.

Lewis Fiorini got 90 minutes under his belt during last week’s 4-1 defeat to Accrington on his return from long-term injury, but was left out of McCarthy’s squad for the weekend draw against Burnley.

Dan Grimshaw and Beryly Lubala also featured from the start.

Ryan Lowe, meanwhile, suggested after Saturday’s goalless draw against Watford that some of his first-team players may also feature.

In other news, Blackpool have been handed a home draw against Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Central League Cup.

A date is still to be confirmed for the fixture.

Dobbie’s side reached the last four after winning all three group games against Accrington, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

