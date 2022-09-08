Queen Elizabeth II: Former Blackpool star and TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair condemned over tweet following monarch’s death
Former Blackpool and England star Trevor Sinclair has courted controversy for a tweet about Queen Elizabeth’s death.
The 49-year-old has been slammed on the social media site for suggesting “black and brown” people won’t be mourning the monarch’s passing at the age of 96.
Sinclair, who works as a pundit for talkSPORT, initially sent a tweet with spelling mistakes at 7.30pm, barely an hour after the Queen’s death was announced by the Royal Family.
He reposted it a few minutes later with the spelling errors taken out.
Sinclair wrote: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”
The former footballer was immediately criticised, with many pointing to his own conviction for racism.
Read More
In 2018, Sinclair lost his role working as a pundit for the BBC after being convicted of drink driving and racially abusing a policeman.
Others also picked up on a previous tweet from Sinclair about the Queen in 2020, where Sinclair wrote: “Our Queen looked so fragile when addressing the nation earlier but was so genuine with humility, her majesty still inspired #UnitedKingdom”
Among those to respond to Sinclair was Blackpool legend and former PNE player Brett Ormerod, who said: “Wow, no words trev, you clearly have a short memory.
“The queen has been a beacon of hope for everything and everyone, very bad timing.
“I really don’t agree with you on this and you’re the one with the racism conviction, not her. You’re so wrong on this.”