Live

Preston North End 3-1 Blackpool: Derby day at Deepdale as it happened

Welcome to today’s derby day live blog.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

It’s the big one as fierce rivals Preston North End and Blackpool get set to do battle in front of the TV cameras at Deepdale.

Our reporter Nathan Salmon will keep you up-to-date with all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Today's televised game kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm

PNE v Blackpool derby day - live updates

Show new updates

FULL TIME: PNE 3-1 Blackpool

North End secure the three points in the Lancashire derby. Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon the goalscorers, with Jerry Yates’ goal for the Seasiders a consolation in the end.

Curtis Nelson booked in added time

90’ Curtis Nelson is booked as four minutes are added,

Blackpool get one back!

89’ Jerry Yates scores a late consolation goal for the Seasiders. Josh Bowler’s low cross finds the striker for his 13th goal of the season, in all competitions.

Two more PNE substitutions

82’ Alvaro Fernandez and Daniel Johnson are replaced by Robbie Brady and Josh Onomah.

Callum Connolly booked after Woodman save

75’ Ian Poveda is the next Blackpool player to have an effort saved by Freddie Woodman. Preston then move up the pitch, with Daniel Johnson drawing a foul from Callum Connolly.

Johnson booked

73’ Daniel Johnson is booked for a foul and Ryan Ledson comes on for Brad Potts, as PNE’s second substitution.

Big save from Maxwell

72’ James Husband gives the ball away and PNE break, with Cannon and Delap. The substitute is played in but Chris Maxwell makes a good save.

First PNE substitution

67’ Liam Delap replaces Troy Parrott in attack.

Another missed header

64’ Andy Lyons is the next to miss a header for the Seasiders. Once again, Husband delivers to the back post, but it’s headed over.

Big chance missed for Blackpool

61’ Morgan Rogers meets James Husband’s cross with his head, but it goes wide.

