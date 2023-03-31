Preston North End 3-1 Blackpool: Derby day at Deepdale as it happened
Welcome to today’s derby day live blog.
It’s the big one as fierce rivals Preston North End and Blackpool get set to do battle in front of the TV cameras at Deepdale.
Our reporter Nathan Salmon will keep you up-to-date with all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
PNE v Blackpool derby day - live updates
North End secure the three points in the Lancashire derby. Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon the goalscorers, with Jerry Yates’ goal for the Seasiders a consolation in the end.
89’ Jerry Yates scores a late consolation goal for the Seasiders. Josh Bowler’s low cross finds the striker for his 13th goal of the season, in all competitions.
82’ Alvaro Fernandez and Daniel Johnson are replaced by Robbie Brady and Josh Onomah.
75’ Ian Poveda is the next Blackpool player to have an effort saved by Freddie Woodman. Preston then move up the pitch, with Daniel Johnson drawing a foul from Callum Connolly.
73’ Daniel Johnson is booked for a foul and Ryan Ledson comes on for Brad Potts, as PNE’s second substitution.
72’ James Husband gives the ball away and PNE break, with Cannon and Delap. The substitute is played in but Chris Maxwell makes a good save.
64’ Andy Lyons is the next to miss a header for the Seasiders. Once again, Husband delivers to the back post, but it’s headed over.