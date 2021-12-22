Chorley swoop for Blackpool youngster Brad Holmes on loan

The Magpies moved for the 19-year-old who has spent a part of this season at FC United of Manchester.

Holmes has impressed for the Red Rebels in the NPL Premier Division, scoring five goals in his stint at Broadhurst Park.

He appeared for the Tangerines five times last season, four as a substitute in League One, making his debut at Rochdale on April 20.

On the final day, he started o against Bristol Rovers when Blackpool were already guaranteed a play-off place.

With Connor Hall sidelined until at least the end of January after sustaining a small fracture and ligament damage in his ankle, Magpies was pleased to secure the services of Holmes.

“Brad has spent a little bit of time with FC United this season and has done really well for them,” said Vermiglio.

“We have known about him for a while and we have got some good links with Blackpool with my assistant Andy Preece.

“We have also got our goalkeeper Matty Urwin who is a coach over there so we have known about this boy for a while now.

“Over theis past season, I have watched him a bit and it’s come at a good time for us.

“His loan has come to an end and the manager at FC United Neil Reynolds speak highly of him and Blackpool now want to challenge him in the division higher and that is with us.

“Hopefully, he can fight for his place and be a welcome addition to the squad.

“He’s a goalscorer, a runner, hard worker . He will run the channels and put a shift in.

“He’s a physical boy as well so will be able to cope with the physicality of this division.”

Vermiglio has allowed a couple of his young attackers Harry Scarborough and Nathan Okome out on loan to City of Liverpool and Matlock Town, while goalkeeper James Aspinall has joined Ashton Athletic permanently.