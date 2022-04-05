Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw rushed to hospital following nasty collision during Preston derby

READ MORE: x

The game was stopped for a lengthy period of time after the goalkeeper collided with Preston forward Cameron Archer.

Grimshaw raced off his line to win the ball at Archer’s feet after the on-loan Aston Villa man was played through on goal.

Grimshaw was stretchered off the pitch after a lengthy stoppage

The Blackpool goalkeeper barely moved after the incident, with Sky Sports replays appearing to show Archer’s knee hitting the 24-year-old.

Grimshaw remained motionless while he was tended to by medics, before being stretchered off after an almost 10-minute stoppage.

The former Manchester City man, who has been excellent for Neil Critchley’s side this season, was replaced by former PNE shot stopper Chris Maxwell.

The 31-year-old was booed as he made his way onto the pitch having departed Deepdale in 2020 to join their fierce rivals.

New concussion protocol means that Blackpool will be permitted to make a fourth sub later in the game should they wish to do so.