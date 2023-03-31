The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety, with eight games remaining.

McCarthy states his side need to quickly get points on the board, starting this weekend.

“I need the players fired up and motivated on Saturday,” he said.

Mick McCarthy (Credit: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“If they want to unleash anything it has to be then, not before.

“We don’t forget the league table, but we’re not discussing it all of the time either.

“It’s about the performance and how we approach the game, and we can only affect things by getting results- that’s my message.

“You can talk all you like but it doesn’t impact it, only the players can do that on the pitch.

“We’ve got to get something on Saturday.

“We need wins from these games.

“This match would give us something to start with, that’s really important for our survival.

“Being a local derby makes it unpredictable, but we know what can happen and it depends on how players react to it.

“All we can do is take care of our own performance and what we need is a really good one.

“I’m enjoying the contest and working with the players.

“The club is brilliant and the fans have been fabulous.”

McCarthy says he’s always enjoyed experiencing new derbies throughout his career.

“I’m always a little bit surprised when I go to other clubs and I see the feeling for certain games,” he added.

“I love all the derbies.

“When I started at Barnsley it was Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Doncaster; it always made it a bigger game for me.

“I loved playing in them, I played for Manchester City against Manchester United.

“Wolves and West Brom was huge, so was Ipswich and Norwich, and then there’s Celtic and Rangers- and that’s the biggest of them all in my mind.

“They’re all big games, but some are even more so because of the feeling between the fans.

“If you don’t want to play in these, go and do something else where there’s no pressure.